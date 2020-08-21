They still see me as kid: Shikhar Dhawan seeks parents' blessings ahead of IPL

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday met his parents and sought their blessing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Dhawan, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the league, said his parents still 'see me as a kid'. "Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. There's no love like the love of your parents and I'll always cherish it," Dhawan tweeted. Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Delhi Capitals will leave for UAE 'in a few days'. The franchise took to Twitter and shared Ajinkya Rahane's pictures with the caption: "Jinks has arrived at the Mumbai hotel ahead of our team departure in a few days." Whereas, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab players on Thursday departed for the UAE.

"And we are off! See you soon, UAE," KKR had tweeted, while Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami had shared a picture of himself in a flight and wrote: "Apne Munde, off to Dubai."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will reach Dubai on Friday. "RCB team will reach Dubai on August 21 and start a 3-week camp with Indian and International Players in collaboration with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29 onwards," the franchise had said in a statement.

Also, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on Friday.

