Thiematic loss for Djoko

Dominic Thiem became the first player in four years to reach back-to-back championship matches at the Nitto ATP Finals on Saturday, as he earned a milestone 7-5, 6-7(10), 7-6(5) victory against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The 2019 runner-up failed to convert four match points in a dramatic second-set tie-break, but held his nerve to rally in a final-set tie-break against Djokovic at The O2 for the second straight year. Thiem's victory was his 300th at tour-level and his fifth against a World No. 1. The last player to reach consecutive finals at the season finale was Djokovic (2012-16).

"It was for sure a mental battle. I got so tight in the second-set tie-break because to play these legends is always going to be something special," said Thiem in an on-court interview.

"Playing for the final here at the Nitto ATP Finals is also something very special and I thought that after my first big title in New York, maybe I'm going to be a little bit more calm, but that was a mistake, I guess. I was just as tight and as nervous as before. It was so much on the edge that match, like every single match here. The best players in the world are facing off. So I'm just incredibly happy to be through and just [will] try to get ready for tomorrow."

Courtesy: atptour.com

