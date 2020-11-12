Thieves chide couple for not having expensive items at home, take away saris and silver articles

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A five-member gang entered a couple's house in Chennai's Gummidipoondi area, tied them up along with their son, and left after questioning them why they did not keep expensive items in such a big house.

Also Read: BMC identifies 1 lakh frontline workers who will get COVID-19 vaccine first

Unhappy with the 1kg silver articles, 15 silk saris, and two mobiles which they got after an hour's search, the gang refused to leave the house and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the couple, reports Times of India.

Police officials said the incident took place around 8 pm when Ekambaram (59), a farmer, and his wife Kasiammal (52), were on the ground floor of their house while their son was asleep in a room on the first floor.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Armed with face masks and wielding weapons, the gang members entered the house. The gang searched the house but got only 1kg silver articles, 15 silk sarees, and two mobiles, a police officer said.

"One of the five men allegedly questioned the couple why they did not keep expensive items in such a big house," an officer investigating the case said. The gang threatened the couple to give Rs 5 lakh

Also Read: Ivory Coast man arrested for cheating women on matrimonial sites

The gang also took their car away and removed the CCTV cameras. The Gummidipoondi police registered a case and found the car abandoned on Pethikuppam flyover. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news