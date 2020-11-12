Thieves chide couple for not having expensive items at home, take away saris and silver articles
Unhappy with the 1kg silver articles, 15 silk saris, and two mobiles which they got after an hour's search, the gang refused to leave the house and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the couple
A five-member gang entered a couple's house in Chennai's Gummidipoondi area, tied them up along with their son, and left after questioning them why they did not keep expensive items in such a big house.
Unhappy with the 1kg silver articles, 15 silk saris, and two mobiles which they got after an hour's search, the gang refused to leave the house and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the couple, reports Times of India.
Police officials said the incident took place around 8 pm when Ekambaram (59), a farmer, and his wife Kasiammal (52), were on the ground floor of their house while their son was asleep in a room on the first floor.
Armed with face masks and wielding weapons, the gang members entered the house. The gang searched the house but got only 1kg silver articles, 15 silk sarees, and two mobiles, a police officer said.
"One of the five men allegedly questioned the couple why they did not keep expensive items in such a big house," an officer investigating the case said. The gang threatened the couple to give Rs 5 lakh
The gang also took their car away and removed the CCTV cameras. The Gummidipoondi police registered a case and found the car abandoned on Pethikuppam flyover. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.
