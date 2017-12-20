Thieves make away with valuables, cash worth crores from bank in Delhi

Dec 20, 2017, 09:27 IST | PTI

Thieves allegedly decamped with valuables and cash from a bank in outer Delhi's Mundka, the police said today. The incident came to light yesterday when the bank opened

Thieves allegedly decamped with valuables and cash from a bank in outer Delhi's Mundka, the police said today. The incident came to light yesterday when the bank opened. The burglary happened at the Delhi State Cooperative Bank, they added.

Representation pic

The accused used cutters to break the lockers and enter the bank. The CCTV cameras were also broken. Police suspect that the burglary was carried out after a thorough recce.

