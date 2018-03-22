Things are going strong between Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya

Elli and Hardik are said to be serious about each other but don't want to go public with their relationship till they put a ring on each other



Elli AvrRam

On Tuesday, Hardik Pandya was shooting for an ad at a suburban studio. Keeping him company between shots was who else but Elli AvrRam?



Hardik Pandya

Those in the know say the former Bigg Boss contestant and Hardik are serious about each other but don't want to go public with their relationship till they put a ring on each other.

Rumours and news of actresses dating sportsperson is a common thing in the film industry. There are numerous examples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Yuvvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, who tied the knot recently. And the list seems to be getting bigger every passing day!

