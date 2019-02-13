Things to do in Mumbai on Valentine's Day

things-to-do

Want to make the most of Valentine's Day with your bae? Follow our guide of things to do around town

Get outside

Some couples might not fancy a candlelit dinner. They might want to spend Valentine's Day in an active manner. If that sounds like you and your partner, then let the Bombay Running crew guide you on an 8-km run. Why 8 km? It's because two heart shapes joined at their tip form the figure "8".

TIME: 6.30 am meeting point Bandra Fort.

CALL: 8108900312

CALL: 9819300556

If the urban ramparts of Mumbai aren't your idea of a perfect romantic setting, then head out for a camping trip to Karjat. Cosy up with your loved one while watching a movie under the stars, hold hands while sitting around a campfire, and dig into barbecue dishes during your getaway.

TIME: 4 pm to 11.30 am

AT: Moonstone Hammock Camping Grounds, Karjat.

LOG ON TO: goeventz.com

COST: Rs 2,490

Have a bite

Indulge in good food while you share your love with that special someone. Take them out on a date and enjoy things the old-fashioned way on a rooftop. Listen to the sensual voices of Rosemary Fernandez and Lester Redden and treat yourself to an artfully curated food and drink menu, along with desserts from El Posto.

TIME: 6 pm onwards

AT: Raasta Bombay, Khar West.

ENTRY: Rs 1,200

CALL: 8655000811

There's no doubt that planning for this day can take a lot out of someone, but this year, ease off the pressure with exciting offers over a drink. Head over to a Juhu bar and enjoy two rounds of free sangrias with your partner while indulging in fun games like Handcuffed.

TIME: 7.30 pm onwards

AT: Tippling Street, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

CALL: 9459469450

Listen in

Shreya Bhattacharya. Avishek Dey and Clement Rooney are regulars in the city's jazz circuit, playing with a number of bands. They also have their own act, Add!ct. Catch this outfit live at a swanky Lower Parel bar, even as you tuck into a five-course dinner featuring 14 different aphrodisiacs.

TIME: 7 pm onwards

AT: Thirsty City 127, Todi Mill Compound, Lower Parel

CALL: 9136942030

COT: Rs 2,000 (food only)

Bryan Ernest and Neethi Anne connected when they first met at a musical gathering. The duo heard each other perform and have been playing together since as StringyCheese & CrackerJack. Won't it be lovely to celebrate the special day listening to soulful music by these lovebirds?

TIME: 8 pm to 11.50 pm

AT: 3 Wise Monkeys, Khar West.

CALL: 7625074913

ENTRY: Rs 300

Celebrate all shades of love at this inclusive Anti-Valentine bash being organised by LGBTQIA+ party organiser, Inder Vathwar. While there, catch South African drag superstar Manila Von Teez perform live, and groove to catchy party tunes.

ON: February 13, 10 pm to 3 am

AT: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Airport Road, Andheri East.

CALL: 9820319195

ENTRY: Rs 500

