Third T20: Babar, Shadab heroics help Pakistan whitewash Australia

cricket

Pakistan next play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and three Tests, starting with the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan (C) celebrates after dismissing unseen Australian cricketer Chris Lynn during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the International cricket Stadium in Dubai. PIc/AFP

Opener Babar Azam struck a half-century and leg-spinner Shadab Khan claimed three wickets as Pakistan secured a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over Australia with a 33-run victory in Dubai on Sunday. Azam's 40-ball 50 lifted Pakistan to another challenging total of 150-5 before Shadab's 3-19 helped bowl Australia out for 117 in 19.1 overs.

It is Pakistan's first-ever whitewash against Australia in a limited-over series and their 10th series win under Sarfraz Ahmed since he took over as captain in September 2016. Pakistan justified their world-number-one ranking in the shortest format of the game, following a 66-run thrashing in Abu Dhabi by an 11-run win in Dubai. Australia's batting attack never recovered from being bowled out for 89 in the first game.

Only Mitchell Marsh (21), Ben McDermott (21) and Alex Carey (20) looked like getting big scores on Sunday against a varied Pakistan attack. Carey, promoted to open the innings, smashed two fours and two sixes in Imad Wasim's first over of the innings but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Aaron Finch failed yet again, scoring only one while Chris Lynn (15) and Glenn Maxwell (four) also inflicted little damage as seamer Hasan Ali finished with 2-14. Earlier, Azam scored his second fifty of the series after the hosts had won the toss and batted.

Azam and Sahibzada Farhan gave Pakistan an excellent start -- their opening stand of 99 their highest against Australia in T20 internationals -- in 12.5 overs, but Pakistan could not capitalise on that start. Farhan, dismissed for a first-ball duck in his only previous match against Australia in Harare in July, hit a 38-ball 39. But after the openers, only Mohammad Hafeez managed to score freely during his 20-ball 32 not out.

Shoaib Malik scored 18 and became the second highest run scorer in T20 international history, passing New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. Another New Zealander Martin Guptill is the highest run scorer in Twenty20 international cricket with 2,271 in 75 matches -- 118 more than Malik. Pakistan next play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and three Tests, starting with the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever