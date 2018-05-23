This 2 day workshop aims to introduce children to North East culture

A two-day workshop aims to introduce children to the rich culture and geography of the states that often find no more than a chapter dedicated to them in textbooks



Assam's Bihu dance

In stories of mighty empires, the contest for succession revolves around machismo and valour. That a race-to-throne folktale from Manipur is as much about this as it is about harmony with nature and gender equality tells one something about the lush green state, where women enjoy a better social status than most other states in the country. Or, a Khasi tale about two sisters from Meghalaya, that unfolds in the backdrop of the state's verdant hills and gurgling rivers is proof enough that nature is deeply embedded in its residents' way of life.



Tibetan singing bowl

Many such folktales, and other fascinating information on the picturesque region of India, await the children of Mumbai at a two-day workshop called All About North-east. "Despite being an integral part of India, the North-east is alien to many adults, let alone children. The idea behind the workshop is to pick out themes that are not dealt with in school in depth, but which kids should know about," says Dr Shonali Rathi, founder, Fun Science Club.

She regularly conducts science and specially themed workshops and has also founded book and quiz clubs under the initiative. A medical practitioner, Dr Rathi started off with (workshops) for her own children over eight years ago, which later took a formal shape.



Shonali Rathi

She will take the participants through the culture and tribes of the eight North-eastern states - the allure of using the alliterative "Seven Sisters" overrides facts - through role play and skits. Kids will get to see the mekhela chador and japi hats from Assam, learn about prayers flags and wheels, Buddhist monasteries and the mighty Brahmaputra through map work. To end the workshop on a delicious note, momos and thukpa will be served, too.

ON: May 26 and 27, 3 pm to 6 pm

AT: Fun Science Club, Ghamat Lodge, Dr Ambedkar Road, Dadar TT.

LOG ON TO: Fun Science Club on Facebook

CALL: 9819580259

