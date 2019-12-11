This actress inspired Shivaleeka Oberoi to become an actress

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bebo's iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has been an inspiration to many young actors and debutant Shivaleeka Oberoi is one of them. Having seen the movie 18 years ago, Shivaleeka remembers strutting around the house with a dupatta swung around her shoulder. She would attempt to speak in the same tone that Kareena Kapoor used in the movie and throw a very Poo attitude. Thankfully, Shivaleeka's family knew of the young one's undying love for the big star and let her be at it. "My family used to be amused at all the drama I used to make. Poo was my favourite character and I would love to prance around thinking I am Kareena," said Shivaleeka.

In fact, this debutante also auditioned for the role of Geet in Jab We Met just so that she could share screen space with the actress. Geet's Main Apni Favorite Hu had even become a part of my lingo at one point and I was thrilled when I was asked to perform that in my audition for Yeh Saali Aashiqui. She has built what many of us are working towards and she is proof that talent rules this industry!” adds Shivaleeka.

Incidentally, Shivaleeka is the only actress who bagged her second movie even before her first one released. Yeh Saali Aashiqui, her first movie released a few days ago and she is already shooting for her second film Khuda Haafiz in Uzbekistan. "Am enjoying every bit of shooting for movies and I owe it to Kareena Kapoor for making me dream that I could become one. Her persona, her talent, and her unapologetic attitude have always made me confident," added Shivaleeka.

Even today Shivaleeka makes it point to read and watch all of Kareena Kapoor's interviews. Shivaleeka has seen all of Kareena's movies and some of them, watched more than 5 times. Shivaleeka also likes Kareena's style of dressing and looks up to her in every aspect.

