This badminton player is Taapsee Pannu's doppelganger

Taapsee Pannu says that whenever she plays, she receives messages on social media saying that her doppelganger is playing well

Taapsee Pannu and Carolina Marin

Olympic gold medalist badminton player Carolina Marin who is part of Taapsee Pannu's badminton team, Pune Seven Aces, looks a lot like the actor. Taapsee is looking forward to meeting her before the tourney begins. Taapsee says that whenever she plays, she receives messages on social media saying that her doppelgänger is playing well.

Actress Taapsee Pannu had said in an interview that she is proud to have Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin in her team Pune 7 Aces for the fourth edition of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL). "I am so happy and proud to have Carolina in my team. I'm a huge fan, not just because of the fact that she is one of the best players in the world but also because of the spirit with which she plays," Taapsee said in a statement.

"She is a treat to watch when she is playing. The funny anecdote is that whenever she plays in India I always get a bunch of messages on social media telling me that my doppelganger is here or comparing our pictures and pointing out similarities. Though I'm sure personally we both might find it difficult to believe but a lot of people apparently feel so," she added.

