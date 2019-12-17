This crossover of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues and Star Wars is brilliant!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a beloved actor and a modest individual, has millions of fans across the world. He is one of India's biggest superstars, known for his intellect and charming personality. Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20, Indian movie buffs and Star Wars geeks deserve an amalgamation of SRK and Star Wars. So here's a fun crossover of the most iconic dialogues of SRK and the biggest sci-fi franchise in the world.

Bade bade galaxies mein chhoti chhoti wars hoti rehti hai

The Star Wars universe has witnessed many conflicts be it the intergalactic clone wars, the battle of Naboo in Episode I, to the battle of Scarrif in Rogue one or the battle of Endor that left the Empire in shambles. And Shah Rukh's dialogue from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge sums it up perfectly!

Force toh har kisi ke paas hota hai, lekin sab Jedi nahi hote

This SRK dialogue summarises the long-debated topic of Midichlorians amongst the fandom quite well. Apart from being one of the most important aspects of the Star Wars lore and introduced in the Phantom Menace, these micro-organisms do not define force sensitivity as per the Last Jedi's thesis of the kid with the broom. Jedi knight or not, we all agree with Obi-Wan's description from A New Hope that energy that binds us all.

Itni shiddat se maine dark side ko paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har Sith Lord ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai

Remember SRK's award acceptance speech in the 2007 hit film Om Shanti Om? Well, much to every Jedi's nightmare, confronting fear is their destiny to attain power. From the iconic Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader and his grandson Kylo Ren, to the fighter of the new generation Rey, they have all had to combat the voices of the good and the bad side of the force, thanks to evil Sith Lords like Darth Sidious and Snoke.

Palpatine ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai

Emperor Palpatine might just be even more powerful, scheming and evil than Don. Palpatine has been the reason behind making the Skywalker saga what it is. The most-hated character in all the generations, this Sith Lord's story just doesn't seem to end after his death in Return of the Jedi. As seen in the recent promos of Star War: Episode IX, Palpatine will make a comeback and terrorise the galaxy again, this time through his voices.

Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, lekin Star Wars will always be back

Trilogy after trilogy, as the Skywalker Saga concludes this year with Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (Naam toh suna hi hoga), it is most definitely not the end of the epic franchise. With the universe already gaining more and more popularity across the globe, this phenomenal creation of George Lucas is expanding beyond imagination, and quite frankly we, the community, don't want it to be the end. Kyuki Baby Yoda ko dekh ke kuch kuch hota hai, tum nahi samjhoge!

If you've been waiting for the last instalment of this epic story, watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20 in theatres near you, kyuki picture abhi baki hai mere dost!

