Environment Day: This Chhattisgarh family has not used plastic bags for 4 years

Dantewada: Setting up an example for everyone on World Environment Day, a family from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district has shun plastic bags to keep the planet clean and green.

The family has not been using plastic bags since last four years to preserve the environment.

Speaking to ANI, a family member said, "We have been hearing about all the adverse affects of plastic, so we decided that we will make it a habit to not use it. Plastic bags should be banned."

"We took the decision four years ago after we saw the drains in our society being clogged up during rain," he added.

It is to be noted that the entire country celebrates World Environment Day on June 5 every year for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

