This guy on Instagram photoshops himself in pictures of Bollywood celebs

You HAVE to follow this Instagram account right now. Created by an Instagram user who goes by the name 'Unseen friend', it's all things Bollywood, funny and quirky

Unseen friend with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Netizens are going crazy behind an Instagram user who goes by the account name 'Unseen friend'. He has been photoshopping himself in pictures shared by Bollywood celebrities, and we must say, he's quite good at it. He already has over 71,000 followers on Instagram, and he describes himself as 'Just an ordinary guy who is Bollywood's Favorite Friend. I post pictures which my celebrity friends and the media won't show you.'

Take a normal celebrity picture, say, for instance, the one of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt above. The third guy in the photo might look like an average fan or a friend, but no, he's the 'Unseen friend' who photoshops himself into pictures. He has given this photographic treatment to over 45 pictures, making them funny and eccentric. It actually looks like he's right there with the celeb. Take a look at some of the pictures he's photoshopped himself into:

Be sure to read his captions, too! They're funny, goofy, and you will surely have a laugh. It's a quirky Instagram account to follow and it'll make you wonder how some people come with stuff like this. Unseen friend, you're being seen now!

