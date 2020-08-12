'This has been a brutal year,' writes Preity Zinta as her personal secretary Prasad passes away

2020 has indeed been a brutal year for almost everyone. We lost a lot of incredible talents that went away way too soon. And taking to her Instagram account, Preity Zinta has penned an emotional note as her personal secretary Prasad passed away.

This is what she wrote about his unfortunate demise- "This has been a brutal year. I never thought I'd have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes. I love you Prasad. ou will be missed beyond words. Hope you are at peace & at a better place. Rest in peace." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also paid his condolences to him and wrote- "my God this is very sad news . I remember him at all our film shootings always smiling and so good at his work." (sic)

Zinta has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 22 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Dil Se and also did Soldier in the same year. After the success of Kya Kehna, she went on to do movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste.

