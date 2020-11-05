This is court, maintain decorum, Chief Judicial Magistrate tells Arnab Goswami

During his remand hearing on Wednesday, TV anchor Arnab Goswami had to be told by Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunayana S Pingale to behave properly and stand like an accused while he raised his hands repeatedly to show injury marks. A senior lawyer at another instance reminded him that he was in a courtroom, not in his studio.

The Alibaug district court was the centre of drama as it heard Raigad Crime Branch's remand application in an abetment to suicide case. Police took him to court around 1 pm. As soon as his hearing began, Goswami claimed that he was assaulted by the police during his forceful arrest, for which he was not served a notice.

The chief judicial magistrate ordered a probe and further medical examination. One of Goswami's associates verbally asked for permission to telecast the court proceedings live on his channel Republic TV, but was informed that use of mobile phones and other electronics inside the court is prohibited. Goswami kept flashing the victory sign.

After returning to court around 5 pm, he started shouting at the doorstep of the courtroom that he cannot be assaulted as an officer held his hand and took him to the witness box. He claimed that his fundamental rights and freedom of speech were being violated.

Inside the courtroom, he shouted at everyone to maintain social distancing as it was packed with lawyers and police. This was when a lawyer there for another case, Sushil Patil, asked Goswami to maintain decorum. "He was so arrogant. He did not behave properly. I just reminded him that he was in the courtroom and not in his studio. Even the court asked him to behave," Patil told mid-day.

No assault, court finds

After observing the videos of Goswami's arrest recorded by Raigad police and his wife, the court determined that he had not been assaulted. When Goswami's hearing began, the public prosecutor sought maximum police custody. During this time, Goswami continued raising his hands and saying, "injury, injury". This is when the court, and later his lawyer, asked him to behave like an accused. Police personnel with him were also asked to monitor his behaviour.

Late on Wednesday, in a setback to Raigad Crime Branch, Goswami was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. Soon after the hearing, he moved a bail application.

Advocate for Akshata and Adnya Naik, Vilas Naik, said, "Never in the history of the judiciary in Alibaug has such a long hearing been held for anyone. Police failed to gather strong evidence, which led to police custody being rejected."

Meanwhile, as he was brought out of the court, Goswami shouted saying, "Police haar gayi (police have lost)."

