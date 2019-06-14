This is how Amitabh Bachchan gave his nod for Nagraj Manjule's Jhund

regional-cinema

When producer Savita Hiremath met Nagraj Manjule, while talking to him she found out that he is a huge Big B fan. When she told him that she could approach him for the role, he agreed to the film immediately

Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan

Everyone knows that Amitabh Bachchan is all set to collaborate with Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat-director Nagraj Manjule. The duo is associating for the Hindi film titled, Jhund. Talking about bringing these two scions together, producer Savita Hiremath has an anecdote to share about it.

Savita Hiremath, who has earlier produced the path-breaking film, Khosla Ka Ghosla, said in a statement that she flew to Pune to personally meet Nagraj Manjule. When she met him, while talking to him she found out that he is a huge Big B fan. When she told him that she could approach him for the role, he agreed to the film immediately.

After his nod to the film, Savita Hiremath gave the story idea to Amitabh Bachchan, who watched Sairat after the conversation and asked for the script. The rest is history with the two powerhouses shooting together in Nagpur.

Manjule has taken his fandom of Big B and is now hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in Marathi. Further, she added, "My film has two KBC hosts," Hiremath commented of the project, which marks Manjule's maiden Hindi film.

