This is how Ayushmann Khurrana surprised fans post Article 15 release

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his handle to announce the unplugged version of the song with a little sneak preview

Ayushmann Khurrana

Earlier today, Ayushmann Khurrana treated his fans with a little special surprise. The actor who is winning hearts with his never seen before cop avatar in the recently released movie took to his social media and released an unplugged version of Intezaari from Article 15' in his own voice and it's just oh so beautiful!

The Article 15 star took to his handle to announce the unplugged version of the song with a little sneak preview and shared, "A special film and a special song. Presenting #IntzariUnplugged Composition: @anuraag_psychaea Lyrics: #ShakeelAzmi Vocals: Yours Truly (Link in bio) #Article15 in cinemas now"

Watch the video of Intezari feat Ayushmann here:

Originally, voiced by Armaan Malik and penned down by Shakeel Azmi, Intezaari is nothing less than a mesmerising track and has everyone hooked on to it. Ayushmann Khurrana is no stranger to the mic and this time is no different. The unplugged version was released earlier on July 2 and since its release, his fans have been flooding his comments over how amazing the song is.

It is not just the trailer of the movie that had initially created all the buzz for its hard hitting content but also, the movie has been charting big numbers on the box office where despite the rains, the audience has been thronging theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor in the movie, which is being hailed as the most important movie of the year.

The investigative drama, Article 15 has struck the right chord with Bollywood as well at the film’s special screening. All the personalities who watched the film were touched by its gritty and hard-hitting content which emphasises on the atrocities in the society and has come forward appreciating Anubhav Sinha's path-breaking movie and Ayushmann Khurrana's promising acting.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial, Article 15 was released on June 28 and has already gripped the nation with its hard hitting content and the catchphrase, 'Ab farq laayenge.'

