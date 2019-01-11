This is how Fatima Sana Shaikh will be celebrating her birthday this year

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, turned a year older on January 11. The actress will be sharing her birthday with near and dear ones this year

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh who made her big debut with the record-breaking film Dangal is all set to celebrate her birthday on 11th January. Since the last two years, The actress has had a working birthday and now for the first time she is going to celebrate her birthday with close friends and family.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Fatima has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Fatima enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress' Instagram game is on point a testimony of which is seen on her handle where the Fatima keeps on sharing pictures from her day to day life.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who left us spellbound with her hard-hitting performance in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The actress is also gaining popularity amongst the brand circuit. Despite the presence of industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Thugs... fizzled out and both audiences and critics wrote it off for its weak storyline and direction.

Fatima is currently working on a project with Rajkummar Rao on Anurag Basu's directorial which is a sequel to Life In A Metro.

Also read: Is Fatima Sana Shaikh the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's Salute?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates