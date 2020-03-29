This is how Kangana Ranaut is detoxing herself amid the lockdown

While in quarantine at her Manali home, Kangana Ranaut has been observing the Chaitra Navratri fast (March 25-April 2) with sister Rangoli. The actor can only have one meal (at night) during the nine days. She considers fasting a good way to detox. Kangana is also doing yoga and breathing exercises. The actor says, "Doing breathing exercises two to three times a day decreases stress, relaxes the body and mind and also helps one sleep better."

Kangana Ranaut may not be on social media to share her videos but her team is surely the one updating her fans about her daily activities, both professional and personal. She has a lot of work on her platter for this year.

Her first release of the year would be Thalaivi, which is scheduled to release on June 26, and this will be followed by an action-packed drama titled Dhaakad, which is slated to release on Diwali. She had a fantastic beginning to the year with the critically-acclaimed Panga.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates