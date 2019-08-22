This is how P Chidambaram defended himself in CBI court

national

In an unusual move, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram himself spoke in the CBI court and defended himself in the INX Media case

Ex-finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C in white shirt with glasses) leaves a court in New Delhi on August 22, 2019. Pic/AFP

Delhi: With regards to the INX Media case, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram himself spoke in the CBI court and defended himself. Chidambaram, a seasoned lawyer himself said no question by the investigating agency was left unanswered by him.

Chidambaram stated that no question was posed to him on the supposed illegal payment being made to him. During the court hearing, the prosecution said the investigation has revealed that a payment of USD 5 million was made by Indrani Mukherjea.

According to the former Finance Minister, he answered in negative was for the only question that CBI asked him whether he has an overseas bank account but he said that he had answered in affirmative to the CBI question about the existence of an overseas bank account of his son. Chidambaram argued briefly, despite having a battery of lawyers such as Abhishek Singhvi and Kapil Sibal.

While Chidambaram was arguing for himself, prosecution lawyer and the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta objected and said that Chidambaram should brief his counsel and speak through them. Taking a dig at Singhvi and Sibal, Mehta said Chidambaram should argue without any counsel if he doesn't feel them fit to do so.

Chidambaram is accused of granting clearance under the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for INX Media when he was the Finance Minister during UPA, in exchange for alleged bribes paid to his son Karti Chidambaram. He was arrested on Wednesday night by the CBI and on Thursday, the court gave four-day custody to CBI to question him in the case.

