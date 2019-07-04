This is how Pankaj Tripathi prepped for his role in Ranveer Singh's '83

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi is all geared up shooting for his next, a magnum opus film '83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is on cloud nine for being associated with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Pankaj is one of the most sought-after actors with whom many filmmakers have been lining up to work with because of his talent, commitment to his craft and for his humble nature. Currently, Pankaj Tripathi is all geared up shooting for his next, a magnum opus film '83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

The film is a real-life story based on the historical win of team India in Cricket World Cup back in 1983 spearheaded headed by the captain Kapil Dev. The film has a huge ensemble star cast and Pankaj Tripathi plays the pivotal character of PR Man Singh, who headed team India as the manager for the World Cup. Pankaj didn't want to leave any stone unturned to play such a pivotal role flew down to Hyderabad to meet the real manager PR Man Singh ahead of '83 shooting in London.

PR Man Singh has been a strong pillar of Kapil Dev's squad in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Pankaj Tripathi wanted to have a narrative on the real story from the man himself. Both the reel and real managers spent a good amount of time speaking on the 83 World Cup trivia, factual stories, the struggles getting the team to the World Cup and the journey of winning the first cricket World Cup was narrated by Mr Singh, which made Pankaj emotional. The entire conversation and experience helped Pankaj build his character which, will be an ode to PR Man Singh.

Pankaj said, "It was an amazing experience meeting PR Man Singh. He has an incredible love and passion towards the game of cricket even today. He is a very disciplined person. He has created a huge Museum in his house in Hyderabad with cricketing memorabilia. We spoke on various chapters of his personal and professional life. I got emotional couple of times listening to his stories and life journey."

Pankaj further added, "His life is very inspiring for others, his passion and love towards cricket is simply amazing. I also met his family members and they all stood firmly like a pillar with PR Man Singh on his decisions. I visited his house and office and felt very positive with the hospitality. As an actor, I will try my sincere best to portray PR Man Singh with best of my abilities displaying his school of thoughts and justify this role by reflecting his ideology and faith onscreen for the game of cricket."

