This is how Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar are bearing Delhi's toxic air

hollywood

As Delhi continues to grapple with rising air pollution, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are also struggling with it just like the others

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and the team of The Sky Is Pink are currently in the national capital to shoot for the upcoming film. However, as Delhi continues to grapple with rising air pollution, the lead actors are also struggling with it just like the others.

Farhan took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's sets in which both him and PeeCee can be seen wearing a mask. 'Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. @priyankachopra your pose is just #bts #prescenereading #theskyispink,' the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star captioned the photo. In the picture, the two actors can be seen reading their scripts before shooting for a scene.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set to tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas. According to multiple reports, the couple is getting married on December 2 in Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort.

