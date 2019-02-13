This is how Sanjay Dutt stays in touch with his kids!

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt, who is away from home due to work makes sure he takes off some time to Skype his kids

Sanjay Dutt with family

Sanjay Dutt who is currently working on more than 5 projects is taking out time from his professional commitments for kids Iqra and Shahraan. The actor who is away from home due to work makes sure he takes off some time to Skype his kids. Since his kids constantly miss him, wife Maanayata Dutt is making sure Sanjay Dutt speaks to the kids once a day through video call and the actor makes a video call everyday post-dinner from the sets

Sanjay Dutt never fails in showing love for his kids a testimony of which is seen on his social media where the actor is seen posting pictures with his kids.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has jam-packed months scheduled as the actor is shooting for varied films Torbaaz, Kalank, Sadak 2, Panipat and Shamshera. In Torbaaz he will be seen playing an army officer. Kalank is Abhishek Varman directed period drama which stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. For Sadak, Dutt will reunite with Pooja Bhatt. Panipat will see him working with Ashutosh Gowariker. For Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt wants to help youth get rid of drug addiction

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates