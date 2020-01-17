This is how Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan made him proud recently

Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to be a proud father today as his youngest son, AbRam Khan, has made him really happy and elated. The toddler participated in two races in his school today and won the silver and bronze medals for the same.

Taking to his Twitter account, Khan couldn't control his excitement and wrote- Day at the Races... My little Gold Medal with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today.!!

Take a look:

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

And mother Gauri Khan was equally excited about her son's victory and wrote- Silver and Bronze, have a look right here:

Silver and bronze pic.twitter.com/8JBp3P5bnf — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) January 17, 2020

Well, now coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, it's been a while since he announced his next film after the failure of Zero in 2018. There are lots of speculations about his next project and fans are waiting with bated breaths. Some say he has come on board for Yash Raj Films' action-drama, some suggest he's doing Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial, and many are of the opinions that he has said yes to Atlee Kumar's latest entertainer.

Well, let's see what finally turns out to be his next offering!

