This Is Us, Big Little Lies: Shows to watch on World Mental Health Day

Mental Health has been considered a taboo for the longest time with very little awareness about it. But with growing times, perceptions have rapidly changed and evolved in the country. A lot of movies and series have shed light on this topic and have helped bring change in society.

By acknowledging its presence, it has normalized mental health and made it important. So, this World Mental Health Day, acknowledge mental health with this curated list of shows streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

I Know This Much Is True

A family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America. Thomas (played by Mark Ruffalo) suffers from a serious mental illness like Schizophrenia and the show depicts his journey through his tough phase and raises awareness about the same.

This is us

Three siblings go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past. In this show, the character Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown) faces issues like anxiety and panic attacks and is reluctant to seek help. After his wife’s persuasion, he finally decides to take help in the form of therapy which benefits him. The show focuses on acknowledging and addressing mental health and seeking help for the same.

Big Little Lies

Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and promises hang in the balance as the Monterey Five struggle to keep the biggest secret of all. The show sheds light on mental health issues like Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Borderline personality disorder faced by Celeste (played by Nicole Kidman) and how important it is to seek the right form of help at the right time.

I May Destroy You

After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes as she is forced to reassess everything, including her career, friends and family. The show depicts mental health issues faced by the protagonist, Arabella. It shows how the right amount of love, care, support and attention can aid the healing process in such conditions.

Sharp Objects

Reporter Camille Preaker, returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a psychiatric hospital. Sharp Objects deals with complex mental health conditions such as personality disorders caused due to traumatic experiences and raise awareness about the topic and encourage people to seek help.

