This is what happened when a guy touched Divyanka Tripathi inappropriately once

Sexual harassment at workplaces and in Bollywood has unfortunately been rampant for years. There are multiple names that have come out and shared their horrific and shocking stories. And the recent one is Divyanka Tripathi, who recalled an incident when a guy at a cinema hall touched her in an insolent manner.

Talking to SpotBoyE, she recollected what exactly unfolded on that fateful day and how she reacted. She said, "It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in Black at single screens. So, there should be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the cue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and touching me inappropriately."

She added, "I lost my cool, held his hand, and of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time public was all over him." There's a lot of stigmas attached to speaking openly about one's bitter experiences and especially when you're an actor. The fear of being judged looms large and that unfortunately and incorrectly keeps them away from speaking up. But now, given the power of social media, actors and actresses have become fearless and ferocious. They now know how to give it back!

