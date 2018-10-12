This is what happened when Kajol called Alia Bhatt, 'Alia Kapoor'!

television

It was on No Filter Neha that in a chat with Neha Dhupia, Kajol called Alia Bhatt, Alia 'Kapoor'

Alia Bhatt and Kajol.

Kajol is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Helicopter Eela, and is leaving no stone unturned to talk about it. As the actress is going on various reality shows with husband Ajay Devgn to promote their home production, she also went to interact with Helicopter Eela's co-actor Neha Dhupia. Neha has her own podcast show titled, No Filter Neha, which has become the talk of the town for the interesting tidbits revealed from the show.

In the show's promo video uploaded by host Neha Dhupia, we see Karan Johar in the opening act, where he is seen moaning playfully, and other celebrities' unleash their inner madness. In the middle of the video, you see Kajol talking something about Alia Bhatt! Well, the interesting factor about it is that Kajol addressed her as "Alia Kapoor" instead of Alia Bhatt.

Immediately, after realising that what damage had been caused, Kajol was seen giving an 'Oh My God!' expression.

Could this be an effect of Alia Bhatt's overdose of photos posted on her Instagram account by Ranbir Kapoor or their outings together? The viewers will get to know its answer by Kajol only after hearing this podcast.

Since the last few months, Ranbir and Alia have given some major relationship goals, and are also seen partying around with each other's families. Last month on Ranbir's birthday, Alia baked a special cake for him, and by the looks of it, Ranbir looked quite delightful!

Talking about Kajol, her film, Helicopter Eela will release on October 12, 2018.

