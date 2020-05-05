This is what Neha Kakkar plans to do right after the lockdown is over!

Since all of us have been locked inside our homes due to the nationwide lockdown after the Coronavirus pandemic, we all are majorly missing meeting our colleagues, friends, and even beaus. One of them is Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. She seems to be really missing being with Aditya Narayan, on the sets of Indian Idol, and having tons of fun. At least her latest Instagram post suggests so!

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collage of some throwback photos from the sets of Indian Idol and the amount of fun she used to have with the entire team. And of course, there was some major missing happening between her and Aditya. These pictures might give you a nostalgic rush too.

Have a look right here:

This is what Aditya commented on the post- "How lucky we are, to share these beautiful moments of life together along with the best team. I hope you are safe and healthy. Take care and see you soon Nehu." (sic) and this is what she replied- "Sooo truee aadi See you." (sic)

Well, Aditya and Neha have been a very loved couple and we are sure fans cannot wait to see them back on the screen!

