This is when the trailer of Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan's Sab Kushal Mangal will be out

It seems Bollywood star kids are all set to debut next year as well. If 2018 saw the debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, 2019 saw the debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, 2020 will start with the debuts of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan, and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma.

We are talking about an upcoming comedy that also stars Akshaye Khanna, titled Sab Kushal Mangal. It was supposed to release in November 2019 itself but the release was pushed and now it opens in the cinemas on January 3, 2020. Shraddha Kapoor, Sharma's cousin, took to her Twitter account to share the date of the trailer release.

Going by the posters, this comedy seems to be based in a small town and is a love triangle. Khanna seems to be a local gangster who falls in love with Riva, and completing the love triangle is Priyaank, this creating madness and mayhem. This will be Khanna's first release since the critically acclaimed Section 375, which came out this year in September.

Given that almost all the small-town comedies have worked at the box office over the past few years, it seems this film also happens to be a clear winner. And talking about Khanna again, he was on a small break from 2012 to 2016 and has been active ever since then. Right from Dishoom to Mom to Ittefaq to Section 375, he's on a roll and essaying different characters and displaying his versatility.

