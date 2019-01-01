This is why Mohit Raina decided to take up Uri!

bollywood

Mohit Raina, who was particular about choosing the right subject for his foray into the movies didn't think twice before signing the film that stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the serial Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has got his big break with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the serial Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, has got his big break with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Being a Kashmiri, Mohit feels strongly for the country and how our armed forces are dealing with the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He was so emotionally moved after hearing the narration of the film, that he decided to sign it.

The much-anticipated film, which will hit theatres next month, will follow the operation undertaken by the Indian army to retaliate against the terrorist attack that took place in Uri in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out "surgical strikes" on terror launch pads across Line of Control.

During the course of his training with Indian soldiers, Mohit also interacted with them at length about their lives and how they go about their duty. He imbibed all that he learnt from them into his performance to add the finer nuances of playing an army man.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri film has generated a lot of buzz. Both the 'Strikes' have been giving us goosebumps and there is a lot of excitement in the audience to watch this movie.

URI is a film which has an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari, but the film majorly revolves around Vicky's character.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated to release on 11th January 2019.

