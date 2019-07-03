This sizzling picture of Katrina Kaif in her workout gear will motivate you to hit the gym

bollywood

Katrina Kaif can be seen in a pair of black gym shorts and a black crop top posing with a speed bag looking fierce as ever

Katrina Kaif. Pic/Katrina's Instagram account

One of the most stunning and bankable actresses in Bollywood today, Katrina Kaif is also one of the fittest. The actress has a huge fan following and many consider her as a style and fitness icon. Last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Katrina Kaif pleasantly surprised her fans with her desi looks and improved diction in the film.

Now, Katrina has shared a sizzling picture on Instagram that is sure to make you want to hit the gym. The Bharat actress can be seen in a pair of black gym shorts and a black crop top posing with a speed bag looking fierce as ever. Apparently, the actress has teamed up with a popular sports and fitness brand to promote women's training and encourage conversations around fitness.

Check out Katrina Kaif's picture here:

Katrina is big on keeping fit and makes sure to hit the gym come what may. She's frequently spotted going to the gym or leaving after a gruelling workout.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Bharat. The Salman Khan starrer hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, minted Rs 201.86 crore last month. Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. Salman Khan actor sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Katrina is now shooting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film has a recreation of the iconic rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song, which was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in Mohra, is being recreated for Sooryavanshi. The new version will have Akshay and Katrina Kaif sizzling together.

