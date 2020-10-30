Search

This Stay-at-Home Halloween, here are 5 must-watch spooky shows for you

Published: 30 October, 2020 14:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Can't go out and celebrate this Halloween? Disney+ Hotstar Premium has you covered with a list of the spookiest titles you can binge-watch this Halloween.

The Outsider still/picture courtesy: The Outsider's Instagram account
The Outsider still/picture courtesy: The Outsider's Instagram account

The spooky festival of Halloween is upon us, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is bringing to you a wide range of scary titles to watch while you stay indoors. Whether it's the riveting portrayal of a ballerina by Natalie Portman in Black Swan or the hair-raising tales of four vampires in What We Do in the Shadows, catch the best horror movie and series from the comfort of your homes.

So grab a hot drink to keep you warm and blankets to hide under, as you celebrate this Halloween, only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

The Outsider

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Damn you to hell.

A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) onMar 13, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

When a supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, it leads a seasoned cop to question everything he believes in.

What We Do in the Shadows

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

11 years later, and they still know nothing about Guillermo. #ShadowsFX

A post shared by What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) onJul 27, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

A look into the daily - or rather, nightly - lives of four vampires who've lived together for over 100 years, in Staten Island.

Lovecraft Country

Atticus Freeman joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Black Swan

Nina gets the chance to play the White Swan but, when the artistic director decides that Lily might fit the role better, she slowly loses control of herself.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story explores the subversive modern horror tales of haunted houses, witches, asylum, hotels, lost colonies, cults and apocalypse.

Enjoy Halloween indoors with these spooky titles only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

hboweb seriesEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK