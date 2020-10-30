This Stay-at-Home Halloween, here are 5 must-watch spooky shows for you

The spooky festival of Halloween is upon us, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is bringing to you a wide range of scary titles to watch while you stay indoors. Whether it's the riveting portrayal of a ballerina by Natalie Portman in Black Swan or the hair-raising tales of four vampires in What We Do in the Shadows, catch the best horror movie and series from the comfort of your homes.

So grab a hot drink to keep you warm and blankets to hide under, as you celebrate this Halloween, only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

The Outsider

When a supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, it leads a seasoned cop to question everything he believes in.

What We Do in the Shadows

A look into the daily - or rather, nightly - lives of four vampires who've lived together for over 100 years, in Staten Island.

Lovecraft Country

Atticus Freeman joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Black Swan

Nina gets the chance to play the White Swan but, when the artistic director decides that Lily might fit the role better, she slowly loses control of herself.

American Horror Story

American Horror Story explores the subversive modern horror tales of haunted houses, witches, asylum, hotels, lost colonies, cults and apocalypse.

Enjoy Halloween indoors with these spooky titles only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

