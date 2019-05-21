This summer gear up for camping trips with these must have accessories

travel

This is a shout out to all the camping and adventure lovers. We have a list of five super cool accessories that you can flaunt on your next trip

Representational image

Camping is fun and adventures but without the right accessories, it can be dangerous and troublesome. So we have you covered with top five camping gears you must have before you plan a trip into the wild.

1. Mufubu Rucksack

The 55-liter capacity is spacious and can accommodate your hiking gear and belongings with ease. The broad, adjustable straps distribute the weight evenly on your shoulders which allow for a comfortable trekking experience. The front compartments can be used to store your essentials which facilitate easy access. You can buy this Mufubu Rucksack at a discounted price for Rs 799. Shop here

2. Portable Folding Stool Chair

It is very convenient for you to put drink, snack and outdoor gear into storage bag.The high back backrest would add comfort and reduce fatigue so that you can seat for hours. Ideal for camping, fishing, or any other outdoor activities and portable with foldable chair. You can buy this Portable Folding Stool Chair at a discounted price for Rs 654. Shop here

3. QuechuaTent

It comes with wind resistance material, flysheet to protect you from condensation, free standing structure. the capacity is: 60 cm/person, pole curve design maximises space. You can buy this QuechuaTent at a discounted price for Rs 2579. Shop here

4. ThreeCat Outdoor Survival kit

The Survival Kit is the ultimate survival tool for camping trips, sleigh rides, survival in the desert, fishing, mountaineering, hunting and hiking. It is also perfect for what your child needs for a starter survival kit. You can buy this ThreeCat Outdoor Survival kit at a discounted price for Rs 2,399. Shop here

5. Generic LED lantern

Charging light will glow once the product starts charging. Charging method: Solar powered, ac adapter or 3 x aaa battery (not included) can be used as emergency mobile charger - only for mobiles upto 250mah. There is no power on or off button. Unique stretch switch, pull up is switch-on. Press down is switch-off, easy to use. With two flexible handle for easy to hang and carry. Capable of standing up securely on a flat surface to serve as a candle. The lamp glows as soon as it is pulled out color will be sent as per stock availability. Package contents: 1 led bulb lantern, 1 lamp charging cable. You can buy this Generic LED lantern at a discounted price for Rs 225. Shop here

So get camping ready with these five awesome accessories to make your trip a memorable one!

