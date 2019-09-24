This Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trivia is getting fans more excited to watch the film

The Sye Raa buzz is on and how! The film which is just eight days away from its release is already one of the most talked-about films of the recent times-giving goosebumps to all with each passing day.

The story line and the spectacular star cast has been garnering immense love since the very inception of the film and now, with the release so close- the excitement levels amongst the fans has just doubled.

Adding on to the excitement, the makers have decided to do a #SyeRaaTrivia on Twitter to keep the fans more engaged than what they already are. “The Nossan Fort action sequence is a major highlight in the film and was shot for 35 nights with almost 2,000 junior artistes and fighters from India and abroad being roped in” quoted the trivia for the day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war film, which narrated the story of an unsung hero and shows Reddy's struggle during India's first civil rebellion against the British rule. The movie is a period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British rule 10 years before the First War of Independence in 1857. This film traces his efforts and struggles for his nation and its people. South superstar Chiranjeevi plays the character of Narasimha in this film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has an enigmatic cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannaah, and Jagapathi Babu. This multilingual marks the first film of superstars Amitabh and Chiranjeevi together.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is thrilled to be a part of this project. "Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours," he wrote in his blog.

Produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will lock horns with Yash Raj Films' War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff on October 2, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates