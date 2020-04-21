This throwback picture of two widowed fairy penguins will well up your eyes

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has created an atmosphere of uncertainty but everybody has been trying to create hope in some way or the other.

This picture is of two fairy penguins standing side by side and comforting each other which watching the Melbourne skyline.

The Twitter user captioned the images, "Couldn't stop thinking about these penguins enjoying the Melbourne skyline together. So I found the original photographer and apparently they're both widowed. I can't handle it."

He also explained that the penguins had been standing on the rock for hours. He clicked the pictures about a year ago but shared them once again so that people could enjoy the heartwarming moment during such times.

According to him, it was a volunteer who revealed that the white penguin was an "elderly lady" who lost her partner and the one to the left was a "younger male", who lost its partner too.

"During times like this, the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two fairy penguins poised upon a rock, overlooking the Melbourne skyline and were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spent 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other's backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin." (sic)

