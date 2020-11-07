Search

This Twitter exchange between Starbucks and Flipkart is legendary!

Updated: 07 November, 2020 10:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking the conversation further, Starbucks promised to fill Flipkart with "fa-brew-lousness," to which the e-commerce platform responded, "Send 'em over, bud. I'll make some room on my shelves for your merchandise."

A picture shared by Flipkart on Twitter
After Burger King's humble appeal asking customers to order from McDonald's took netizens by surprise, another Twitter exchange between Starbucks India and Flipkart has won many hearts. The social media exchange between Starbucks India and Flipkart can be rightly called 'brew-lliant'!

In October, Tata Starbucks said that its range of signature merchandise would be available on Flipkart. As per the announcement, Starbucks enthusiasts can now order its range of mugs, tumblers and other essentials from the e-commerce platform.

The announcement not only created a buzz among Starbucks lovers but the Twitter exchange between the two left their followers in splits, quite literally! Starbucks Indian tweeted, "Hey @Flipkart, it's time to flip your cart in my direction. I have some stuff I think you'll enjoy!"

Responding to Starbucks tweet, Flipkart in a witty response said, "Well, @StarbucksIndia you've e-comm to the right guy! Aisle be right there!"

The pun-filled Twitter exchange amused several Twitter users and guess what, it did not stop there.

Taking the conversation further, Starbucks promised to fill Flipkart with "fa-brew-lousness," to which the e-commerce platform responded, "Send 'em over, bud. I'll make some room on my shelves for your merchandise." Ending the conversation on an epic note, Starbucks India said, "Knew I could count on you! You're brew-lliant, mate."

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Something is brewing between these two". while another curious user asked, "Should #coffee lovers be expecting coffee deliveries soon." "Whatever is brewing here, I m ON!" a third user commented.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

First Published: 07 November, 2020 10:30 IST

