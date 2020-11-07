This Twitter exchange between Starbucks and Flipkart is legendary!

After Burger King's humble appeal asking customers to order from McDonald's took netizens by surprise, another Twitter exchange between Starbucks India and Flipkart has won many hearts. The social media exchange between Starbucks India and Flipkart can be rightly called 'brew-lliant'!

In October, Tata Starbucks said that its range of signature merchandise would be available on Flipkart. As per the announcement, Starbucks enthusiasts can now order its range of mugs, tumblers and other essentials from the e-commerce platform.

Well, @StarbucksIndia you’ve e-comm to the right guy! Aisle be right there! — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 4, 2020

The announcement not only created a buzz among Starbucks lovers but the Twitter exchange between the two left their followers in splits, quite literally! Starbucks Indian tweeted, "Hey @Flipkart, it's time to flip your cart in my direction. I have some stuff I think you'll enjoy!"

Responding to Starbucks tweet, Flipkart in a witty response said, "Well, @StarbucksIndia you've e-comm to the right guy! Aisle be right there!"

The pun-filled Twitter exchange amused several Twitter users and guess what, it did not stop there.

Knew I could count on you! You’re brew-lliant, mate. — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) November 4, 2020

Taking the conversation further, Starbucks promised to fill Flipkart with "fa-brew-lousness," to which the e-commerce platform responded, "Send 'em over, bud. I'll make some room on my shelves for your merchandise." Ending the conversation on an epic note, Starbucks India said, "Knew I could count on you! You're brew-lliant, mate."

Introducing #StarbucksOnFlipkart ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Now order the Starbucks range of mugs, tumblers, select essentials and have it delivered at your doorstep! Only on Flipkart.

Check out the Starbucks brand store on Flipkart here - https://t.co/UuZuFw7ro2 pic.twitter.com/GyGA8PIbaf — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) October 11, 2020

Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Something is brewing between these two". while another curious user asked, "Should #coffee lovers be expecting coffee deliveries soon." "Whatever is brewing here, I m ON!" a third user commented.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

New collaboration? Should #coffee lovers be expecting coffee deliveries soon — U r v i ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@urvibarman) November 4, 2020

Whatever is brewing here, I m ON! — Neha (@nehas210) November 4, 2020

Absolute cringefest. Jeez! — deep (@quixote_1989) November 4, 2020

