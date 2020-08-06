Search

This unusual, innovative use of tractor has impressed Anand Mahindra

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 17:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In one of his latest tweets, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video that shows the use of a tractor for a very unusual purpose - to milk a cow!

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing pictures and videos of innovations that make lives easy. In one of his latest tweets, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video that shows the use of a tractor for a very unusual purpose — to milk a cow!

The video shows a tractor with its engine on and a wire attached to it. The next thing you see in the video is that the wire is attached to a milking machine that is collecting milk from a cow into a milk can within a matter of a few minutes.

The industrialist tweeted, “People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Shared on Wednesday, the 1.03-minute clip garnered more than 2,33,700 views and over 10,300 likes. It was also retweeted more than a thousand times in such a short span of time. The users commenting on the post appreciated the innovation that makes milking a cow easy. While some users tried to figure out the mechanisms, some also suggested Mahindra to hire the people behind this innovation for his company.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

What do you think about the video?  

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK