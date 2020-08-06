This unusual, innovative use of tractor has impressed Anand Mahindra

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing pictures and videos of innovations that make lives easy. In one of his latest tweets, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video that shows the use of a tractor for a very unusual purpose — to milk a cow!

The video shows a tractor with its engine on and a wire attached to it. The next thing you see in the video is that the wire is attached to a milking machine that is collecting milk from a cow into a milk can within a matter of a few minutes.

The industrialist tweeted, “People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here? pic.twitter.com/OcKRYWXDyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2020

Shared on Wednesday, the 1.03-minute clip garnered more than 2,33,700 views and over 10,300 likes. It was also retweeted more than a thousand times in such a short span of time. The users commenting on the post appreciated the innovation that makes milking a cow easy. While some users tried to figure out the mechanisms, some also suggested Mahindra to hire the people behind this innovation for his company.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

@anandmahindra It's a pneumatic Vacuum system, The air intake of engine is modulated from the Milk Can and In turn the Milking of Cows. No Jugaad. It's simplified Physics or MUV Mahindra Tractor. We must make these accessories so that Farmer can make the most out of a Tractor. — sameerdhar NowhereBrewpub (@sameerdharkp) August 5, 2020

indeed it is a brilliant solution the entire kit excluding the milking bucket can be assembled for less than 500 rs and the operation cost works on a std mahindra 35 hp tractor less than 1.5 rs a min brilliant as the idle diesel consumption is very less approx 1lt/hr — Nishikant (@Kuvar_Nishikant) August 5, 2020

Sir, how about awarding these talented Indians from your company and start implementing those ideas by the company. You can pass on these ideas to other 3rd world countries and give royalty to these people. Just a thought !!ðÂÂÂ — Sudhi (@Sudheendra_) August 5, 2020

