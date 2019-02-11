This Valentine's Day contribute to an NGO

things-to-do

This Valentine's Day, head out for a romantic getaway and contribute to an NGO, while you spread the love

If love is at the crux of Valentine's Day, then must it be extended only to romantic partners, friends or family? Perhaps the beautiful inexplicability of this emotion stems from the fact that you can love an animal as much as you love a human. And so, this V-Day, show affection towards the cutest beings on earth — dogs!



The hamper contains a bottle of Rosso, cork opener, wine book, and glasses

A collaboration between CinCin, a BKC restaurant, and Nashik-based Vallone Vineyard has led to the creation of a unique romantic getaway where you can spend the special day with your lover amid verdant lawns while sipping on exquisite wines. The package, which will also include a hamper filled with goodies, will be up for bidding this Tuesday, and proceeds from it will be donated to World for All, an animal care organisation from Mumbai. "There are many animals out there that need care and a home. I hope that more people take notice of that," said the NGO's co-founder Ruchi Nadkarni.



Karyna Bajaj

Speaking about the initiative, founder of the Italian eatery, Karyna Bajaj tells us, "We wanted to do something different and give back the love we have received."

On: February 12, 12 pm till 10 pm

Log on to: CinCin on Instagram

Cost: Bidding starts at Rs 3,999

