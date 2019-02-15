This Valentine's Day, Radio City Redefines Love with 18 years of Love Guru

national

As part of Love Guru's 18th Anniversary and ValentineÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs Day, Radio City plans a host of activities across 39 markets to share and spread the love

Radio City India’s leading radio network, is all set to rejoice in love with a nationwide celebration, marking 18 years of Radio City’s most loved show, Love Guru. Radio City’s ‘Love Guru’ has successfully been a one-stop show on relationship counseling, companionship, and comfort for almost two decades. Love Guru’s presenting style and his inimitable voice blend the best of old-school radio and modern relationship advice, making Love Guru the most reliable authority on problems of the heart.



As part of the dual celebration of Valentine’s Day and Love Guru’s 18th anniversary, Radio City, across 39 markets, will urge listeners to send in their congratulatory wishes and share memorable experiences of how Love Guru has touched and impacted their lives. On Valentine’s Day, Love Guru will share quirky anecdotes from callers over the years and the best stories will be aired nationally, culminating with a special night out with Love Guru on 17th February, where Love Guru will narrate the messages in his unique style.



Radio City Delhi will revere with an exclusive treat to all the Love Guru listeners across the national capital with a power-packed programming line up during the Valentines week. As part of spreading love in the air, Radio City will feature real-life couple stories certified by Love Guru, to depict how true love stands tall through tough times, negativity, highs and lows of a relationship. To elevate the excitement and happiness for the 18th year celebration, Love Guru will give Delhiites a larger-than-life experience which will create a mark in the history of love. Radio City’s Love Guru will handpick and gratify couples with food vouchers, movie tickets, etc. and the most touching stories will get a chance to go on a romantic five star dinner date for newly budding lovers, create a music video and organize a date for those who have been through thick and thin in love, and a surprise for a long-distance couple. Proposals and low-key indoor dates are also on the cards for some lucky couples.



Commenting on this special occasion, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “Love Guru has been one of our landmark shows that has been winning hearts and airwaves since past 18 years. Love Guru’s persona as a trusted confidante, offering love advice on-air with a fair share of responsibility, has created a positive impact on relationships which has undoubtedly been the core reason for the popularity and success of the show. The massive fan following that the show enjoys since 18 years across the country is a testimony to the constant companion Love Guru has evolved to become. I congratulate Love Guru on this momentous milestone and wish him many more years of success in providing our listeners with advice, aimed at helping them lead a happy love life.”



Radio City’s Love Guru has also been a long-standing favourite in South India. As a gesture of appreciation for the constant support, Love Guru will urge college students in Bengaluru to share their experiences in love with an initiative, ‘Hadiharayada Premakategalu’ #Loveguruturns18, which will then be handpicked and narrated on-air during the week of 14th-28th February.



The show has been the recipient of various accolades and awards at the India Radio Forum in 2011, 2013 and 2018. Owing to the popularity of the show and its impact on the audience, Radio City launched the Love Guru app in 2016 for listeners across the globe to connect on matters close to their heart.

