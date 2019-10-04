MENU

This video of a cat slurping water is going viral

Published: Oct 04, 2019, 19:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

We know that most cats don't like water and hence it is one of the best ways of disciplining and training them. A video which has gone viral on social media has one pet parent squirting their cat with water. Instead of walking away, this cat simply opens her mouth to slurp the water. Genius, isn't it?

The Twitter user Mr Meowgi while sharing the video said, "This punishment is not working..."

The video has been retweeted more than 107.1K times and has garnered nearly 376.2k likes.

Many users also shared what their cat does when they are being punished.

