This video of a cat slurping water is going viral

We know that most cats don't like water and hence it is one of the best ways of disciplining and training them. A video which has gone viral on social media has one pet parent squirting their cat with water. Instead of walking away, this cat simply opens her mouth to slurp the water. Genius, isn't it?

The Twitter user Mr Meowgi while sharing the video said, "This punishment is not working..."

This punishment is not working... pic.twitter.com/Gky81iQA0q — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) October 3, 2019

The video has been retweeted more than 107.1K times and has garnered nearly 376.2k likes.

Me: *sprays water to punish cat*



Cat: *catches and drinks the water after every squirt*



Me: Bruh... — Lucas JDancer2017 (@edwards_fo) October 4, 2019

I kid you not.. when my cat used to misbehave, it would just scrunch up and accept the squirt bottle punishment and continue to do it. Kinda like "Do your worst! I will ALWAYS defy you!"



.. that cat was somethin else. — Dan (@FantogemeDan) October 3, 2019

Many users also shared what their cat does when they are being punished.

