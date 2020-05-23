This was not how it was supposed to end: Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman lose their close friend to coronavirus
Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman were deeply saddened over the loss of one of their friends due to the Coronavirus. The brothers expressed their grief on social media.
TV host and producer Raghu Ram of Roadies fame lost his close friend Abdul Rauf to coronavirus. Rauf had first joined Raghu as his driver and rose through the ranks to become the head of the production at a content start-up. He died on Thursday, May 21.
The actor penned down an emotional note for his friend and poured his heart out trying to cope with the loss. In his post, Raghu appreciated Rauf's determination towards his work said that he will never recover from the loss. "I lost you last night to COVID 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard-working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in the production of many shows, rising to the top as head of the production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort", he wrote.
The Tees Maar Khan actor further added, "There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok."
Raghu’s twin brother Rajiv Lakshman also penned a heartfelt tribute for his 'brother in arms'.
RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.
