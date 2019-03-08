This workshop at Dhobi Talao can give you that Midas touch

things-to-do

Here's where you can pick you the skill of gilding artefacts

Attend an interesting workshop organised by the JJ School of Arts in association with the The Gold Leafing Studio, which will entail detailed explanations on the process of gilding artwork along with an immersive live demo for participants.

"A touch of gold gives helps transform artifacts into something marvelous. In this workshop, you can learn how gold leaf is applied using different chemicals and procedures on multiple surfaces to arrive at different textures," says Shehzad Khan, founder of the decor studio

AT JJ School of Arts, Dhobi Talao, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Fort

ON March 8, 3 pm to 5 pm

COST Rs 15,000

