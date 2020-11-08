Thom Evans to girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger: You have been my shining light

Former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans and his pop star girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger celebrated one year of being a couple, on Friday. Evans Instagrammed this picture and captioned it: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

Scherzinger replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much [red heart emoji]."

Nicole too Instagrammed an adorable picture on the special day:

The couple met last October and started dating in November. They have enjoyed a whirlwind

romance since.

