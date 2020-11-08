Thom Evans to girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger: You have been my shining light
Ex-rugby player Thom Evans hails girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger as they celebrate one year of togetherness
Former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans and his pop star girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger celebrated one year of being a couple, on Friday. Evans Instagrammed this picture and captioned it: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."
Scherzinger replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much [red heart emoji]."
Nicole too Instagrammed an adorable picture on the special day:
The couple met last October and started dating in November. They have enjoyed a whirlwind
romance since.
