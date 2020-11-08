Search

Thom Evans to girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger: You have been my shining light

Updated: 08 November, 2020 08:32 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Ex-rugby player Thom Evans hails girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger as they celebrate one year of togetherness

Thom Evans with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger
Thom Evans with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

Former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans and his pop star girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger celebrated one year of being a couple, on Friday. Evans Instagrammed this picture and captioned it: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

Scherzinger replied: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much [red heart emoji]."

Nicole too Instagrammed an adorable picture on the special day:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much ð¤

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) onNov 7, 2020 at 2:03pm PST

The couple met last October and started dating in November. They have enjoyed a whirlwind
romance since.

