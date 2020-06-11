Thomas Herd Takes Major Steps To Turn The Art Of Digital Marketing Into A Science

In news deriving from the advertising world, promising steps have been taken to provide businesses (at least those well funded) with sound and concrete plans to turn their operations into digital successes.

Similarly to holding a golden playbook in retail, digital marketing has now advanced to the point whereby brands can adopt clear roadmaps to eliminate risk and sustainably scale.

Spearheading these advancements has been Thomas Herd, one of the lead columnists in digital marketing for Forbes Magazine and the CEO of rapidly growing international agency T1 Advertising.

How?

Herd has developed a system- which he outlines in detail on his Forbes column of establishing brands as unquestionable, unanimously validated industry leaders and then leveraging their new and objective industry leader status into record market share and the highest and most predictable ROI for the indefinite long term future.

As Herd states "the end product of this approach- the highest and most predictable ROI for the indefinite long term future- allows the brand who possesses it the ability to scale at the fastest rate, raise capital easily, and/or plan exits" as they choose.

In reducing the game of digital marketing to a predictable, agnostic, and repeatable mathematical equation Herd is taking real steps to turn the art of digital marketing into a science.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever