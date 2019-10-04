Thoughts on translation

International Translation Day was observed on September 30 — an occasion meant to pay tribute to the people who facilitate human understanding across borders i.e. translators, interpreters and terminologists.

In the same spirit, this evening, join teacher, poet and translator Jerry Pinto in a session as part of Junoon's Mumbai Local titled Why Translate? Moral Imperatives And Falling In Love. Here, he will discuss not just his journey of translating — Pinto has worked on some of the most powerful Marathi literature including Daya Pawar's Baluta and Sachin Kundalkar's Cobalt Blue — but also the relevance of the process in our culturally complex country.

ON October 5, 5 pm to 6.30 pm

AT MCubed Library, Princess Building, D'Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

