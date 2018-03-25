Thousands of student demonstrators protest for gun control laws in United States
Galvanised by a massacre at a Florida high school, hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to take to the streets in cities across the US yesterday in the biggest protest for gun control in a generation.
The student-organised "March For Our Lives" is to feature rallies from coast to coast, with the main event scheduled to take place in Washington within sight of the US Capitol. "The kids are leading the movement," said Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, where 20 children were killed in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — where 17 people were shot dead on February 14 by a former classmate — have been the driving force behind the march.
With a mixture of outrage and passion, they have been relentlessly badgering US lawmakers to enact a ban on assault rifles and to expand background checks to cover all gun purchases.
"The march is just the start," said Aalayah Eastmond, a student who took shelter beneath the body of a classmate during the school shooting.
Support pours in
The appeals for stricter gun regulations have drawn the backing of Democratic lawmakers, and a slew of celebrities have pledged $500,000 donations to support the protests.
Trump orders ban on bump stocks
In a tweet, President Donald Trump announced that he was directing DOJ to reverse a 2010 decision that classified bump stocks as firearm parts so the devices could be banned under current laws that prohibit owning fully automatic weapons.
Students get stones to ward off shooter
A school superintendent has a novel way to keep his students safe from school shooters: arming them with a bucket of rocks. David Helsel, superintendent of a school district in northeast Pennsylvania, said, "Every classroom has been equipped with a bucket of river stone. If armed intruders attempt to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks, and they will be stoned."
