3 Andhra officials killed as car plunges into canal
The police are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred, as well as waiting for the post-mortem report
Three Andhra Pradesh government employees, including one working on contract, were killed when a car they were travelling in plunged into an irrigation canal in Tanuku in West Godavari district on Monday morning.
West Godavari Superintendent of Police K Narayan Naik told IANS that the deceased were identified as Sekhar, a senior assistant in Tanuku municipal office; Katari Srinivas, a water boy in the RTO office; and Dasari Nagasubashini, a cluster coordinator of Velugu project.
Tanuku is 37 km north-east of Bhimavaram.
Andhra Pradesh: Three government employees lost their lives after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Tanuku town of West Godavari district, say police. pic.twitter.com/r1jB4r1P7O— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred, as well as waiting for the post-mortem reports.
