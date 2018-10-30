Three arrested for stealing mobiles and cash

crime

During investigation, the location of one of the stolen phone was traced to be at Vikas Nagar, the officer added

Representational Picture

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and cash from Ranhola area of outer Delhi, the police said Monday. The accused identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (22) and Satish (23), all are residents of Vikas Nagar, Delhi, they added. On October 20, a person named Neeraj Kant Sharma, resident of Jeevan Park, filed a complaint regarding theft of three mobile phones and Rs 15,000 from his residence, a senior officer said.



He said that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 19 and 20. During investigation, the location of one of the stolen phone was traced to be at Vikas Nagar, he added. All the three accused persons were arrested, police said, adding, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 were recovered from their possession.

In another incident, a local court has given seven years of imprisonment to Ravi Kashyap and Naushad for stealing mobile phones in train here Thursday.

A fine of Rs 5,500 was also imposed on each of them by Additional district sessions judge Om Veer Singh. The railway police investigated the case and recovered stolen mobiles from the convicts. The case of mobile stealing was brought to notice when a passenger on Amritsar-Delhi train complained about his phone being stolen from Muzaffarnagar railway station in November last year.

With inputs from PTI

