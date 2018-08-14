Three arrested for supplying drugs worth Rs 15 crore

crime

Three kg of high-grade heroin and 1 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 15 crore in the international market was recovered from their possession, said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell)

Three men were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in Delhi and adjoining states, police said today. The accused were identified as Akhtar Ali (41), Jahangir (29) and Jenulabdin (49), they said. Three kg of high-grade heroin and 1 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 15 crore in the international market was recovered from their possession, said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell).

On August 11, acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the Ambedkar Nagar bus stand where the accused had come to deliver the consignment to one of their contacts following which they were arrested, he said.

The accused, Ali and Jahangir, revealed that the recovered consignment was supplied by a person of Latehar, a resident of the Naxal-affected area in Jharkhand, and Ali used to supply Alprazolam to that person, said the officer. Alprazolam was apparently used to enhance the potency of heroin. Ali disclosed that he has been supplying drugs for 16 years.

