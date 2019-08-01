Three cops protecting Unnao rape survivor suspended

national

Unnao: Three security personnel were suspended who were tasked with protecting the rape survivor from Unnao on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty, police said. The suspended police personnel identified are women constables Ruby Patel, Sunita Devi and Sudesh Kumar, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

The young woman, who has accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017 when she was a minor, her family and her lawyer were hit by a truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Her two aunts were killed and she and the advocate critically injured. Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration on his request.

"Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh stated.

M P Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by the bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them. "I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," stated Verma.

"One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. M K Charan stated.

With inputs from PTI

